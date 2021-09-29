Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment

Woman’s Hour presenter Anita Rani: I did not think I belonged on Radio 4 show

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 2:36 am
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Woman’s Hour presenter Anita Rani has said she spent her life listening to the show but did not originally apply for the role as she did not did think that was where she belonged.

Rani, 43, began hosting the Friday and Saturday editions of the BBC Radio 4 programme in January this year.

She said her dad was also a big fan of the show, but it was her agent who encouraged her to apply for the job.

Appearing on the cover of November’s edition of Good Housekeeping, she told the magazine: “I’ve spent my life listening to Woman’s Hour – even my dad was a big fan of it.

“But I didn’t think that was where I belonged, so the job wasn’t on my radar. It was my agent who encouraged me to go for it.

“There was an application process, and I wrote something about sitting in Ubers and always asking them to put on Radio 4. I also mentioned vaginas!

Anita Rani is on the November cover of Good Housekeeping (Helen McArdle)

“But because I didn’t think I’d get it, it made me more relaxed; there wasn’t the weight of expectation.”

In the same year, she has also released her memoir, The Right Sort Of Girl, which she has previously said helped her find her true identity and reclaim power for herself.

Rani said: “Getting a gig presenting Woman’s Hour and writing a book in one year is pretty massive!

“The book is the biggest achievement for me, at least on a personal level.

“It’s really shifted me into a different sphere. Writing it has changed me.”

The journalist and broadcaster, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, has appeared on several BBC TV and radio programmes, including Watchdog, BBC Young Dancer and Who Do You Think You Are?

She has appeared as a co-presenter on the BBC’s Countryfile since 2015.

Despite leading a busy life, she admitted that although she sees her friendships as “vital”, she has traditionally “not been very good at opening up to girlfriends” and would keep her feelings to herself.

However, she added: “But the pandemic has given us all permission to say: ‘I’m not OK’.

“Before, we were all on autopilot; even if we were having the worst day, we’d say things were great because we bought into this idea that it’s all about productivity.

“Whereas now we’re all having these really honest conversations; we’re able to share when we’re stressed or worrying about our parents.”

Read the full interview in the November issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal