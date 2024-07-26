Fired-up thug attacked teen after Fury vs Usyk heavyweight bout

A man who got revved up and assaulted a 17-year-old after watching a heavyweight boxing match has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Austin Ironside, 24, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaulting the teenager when they passed each other in the street in the early hours of the morning.

It was stated that Ironside – who was with a group of males – kicked the teen in the head.

His solicitor told the court that the assault had been fuelled by alcohol following his client watching Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight boxing bout.

Argument broke out

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that at around 2am on May 19 this year, the teenager was out in Aberdeen city centre with friends.

They were walking along Langstane Place towards Union Street when a group of males, including Ironside, approached them.

An argument broke out between the group and, during it, Ironside kicked the 17-year-old to the right side of his face.

Ironside ran off towards Gordon Street but was later apprehended by police.

The teenager suffered bruising around his eyes because of the assault.

In the dock, Ironside pleaded guilty to one charge of assault on a child.

‘Things got daft’

Defence solicitor Kevin Longino told the court that “alcohol was involved” in the assault.

He added: “I’m not suggesting that this is an excuse, but everyone involved in this incident was under the influence of alcohol.

“It was quite late in the night and on the night of a televised boxing match.

“Two groups of men bumped into each other and were on opposite sides of the match that night.

“Things got daft and the accused struck the complainer – it was a drunken incident.”

Sheriff James Hastie made Ironside, of Lewis Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.

