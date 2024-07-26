Fired-up thug attacked teen after Fury vs Usyk heavyweight bout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fired-up thug attacked teen after Fury vs Usyk heavyweight bout

Austin Ironside, 24, assaulted the 17-year-old as he walked along Langstane Place, Aberdeen.

By David McPhee
Austin Ironside watching Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight boxing bout
Austin Ironside watching Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight boxing bout

A man who got revved up and assaulted a 17-year-old after watching a heavyweight boxing match has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Austin Ironside, 24, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaulting the teenager when they passed each other in the street in the early hours of the morning.

It was stated that Ironside – who was with a group of males – kicked the teen in the head.

His solicitor told the court that the assault had been fuelled by alcohol following his client watching Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight boxing bout.

Argument broke out

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that at around 2am on May 19 this year, the teenager was out in Aberdeen city centre with friends.

They were walking along Langstane Place towards Union Street when a group of males, including Ironside, approached them.

An argument broke out between the group and, during it, Ironside kicked the 17-year-old to the right side of his face.

Ironside ran off towards Gordon Street but was later apprehended by police.

The teenager suffered bruising around his eyes because of the assault.

In the dock, Ironside pleaded guilty to one charge of assault on a child.

Tyson Fury in action against Oleksandr Usyk during the heavyweight fight at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh
Tyson Fury, right, in action against Oleksandr Usyk during the heavyweight fight at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh. Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

‘Things got daft’

Defence solicitor Kevin Longino told the court that “alcohol was involved” in the assault.

He added: “I’m not suggesting that this is an excuse, but everyone involved in this incident was under the influence of alcohol.

“It was quite late in the night and on the night of a televised boxing match.

“Two groups of men bumped into each other and were on opposite sides of the match that night.

“Things got daft and the accused struck the complainer – it was a drunken incident.”

Sheriff James Hastie made Ironside, of Lewis Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.