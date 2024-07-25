Aberdeen cinema workers left in the dark after mass Cineworld closures announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen cinema workers left in the dark after mass Cineworld closures announced

The chain will be closing 25 sites across the UK, with locations expected to be confirmed on Friday.

Cinema-goers have said the closures would be a "blow" to Aberdeen
By Graham Fleming

Both staff and customers have been left fearing for the future of Aberdeen’s Cineworld cinemas.

The news broke this morning that the chain is set to axe 25 of its locations across the UK.

It’s a move which is set to cost hundreds of British workers their jobs, with half a dozen sites due to begin the closure process immediately.

A statement regarding the exact number of locations and redundancies is expected tomorrow.

A further statement is expected tomorrow. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In the north-east today, workers said they had been told nothing further.

Cineworld owns two Granite City locations, one in Union Square shopping centre and the other at the beach.

A spokesperson for the beach location told The Press and Journal said: “Cineworld haven’t told us anything regarding any closure.

“Since we haven’t been told anything then then I assume we aren’t the ones earmarked for closure.

“But, without knowing anything else from the company I’m not sure I can say much more.”

Plea for beach cinema to remain open

Outside the cinema, Amy Watson – a 34-year-old hairdresser – had just left a recent screening of Inside Out 2 with her son Zac, 6.

“It would be a massive shame if this one were to close,” she said.

“Everything is closing down now, most of the time we come to this one because of the free parking. The parking is over £6 now for Union Square.

Amy Watson and her son Zac. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“You come here and its more quiet and you get better seats.

“I really hope they’d keep this one open.”

‘Blow’ for Aberdeen’s beachfront

Donna Crichton, 55, also took in the Disney’s latest animation flick alongside grandchildren Noa, 2, and five-year-old Oscar.

“It would be a massive shame if it closed,” she said.

“But, if you have a family of four then it does get quite expensive. Especially the food.

Donna took in Disney’s latest flick at the beach today. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“If they had some sort of family deal on then I think they would attract a lot more customers.

“It would be a blow for Aberdeen if it closed. Just look at Union Street, you don’t want it to end up like that.”

Customers would be ‘sad’ to see Cineworld Aberdeen go

Aleksandra Spala, 43, and her son Ben also ventured to the city’s beachfront to see a film today.

The mother and son said they would “hate” to see it close.

They added: “It would be really sad to see it go, it’s handy because of the car park.

“This is more chilled out as well, the one in Union Square has lots of different shops together

“Here, you can have more of a nice afternoon.

“I really would hate to see it closed down.”

Aleksandra pictured with her son Ben outside the Queen’s Link cinema. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Christine Duncan, 75, added that transport links make the beach location very handy.

She said: “It’s the one that is easy to park at. I live outside of town so that is handy.

“I meet all of my friends here.

“All of the amenities that are in this area are great as well like the restaurants and toilets.

“There a lot of very young and older people that use it more than the Union Square one because it is expensive place for parking.

“This really is a complete cinema.”

Competition with Union Square location

Despite being at the beach today, care worker Kimberly Laurence, 30, from Peterhead said she prefers to take her daughters Lily ,7, and Lila, 5, to the Union Square location.

“There’s more selection in terms of food places – it’s more of a hub,” she said.

“We are fortunate enough that there is a cinema now in Peterhead, which is really comfy.”

Cineworld was approached for comment but the Press and Journal did not receive a response.

