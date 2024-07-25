Aberdeen cinema workers left in the dark after mass Cineworld closures announced

Both staff and customers have been left fearing for the future of Aberdeen’s Cineworld cinemas.

The news broke this morning that the chain is set to axe 25 of its locations across the UK.

It’s a move which is set to cost hundreds of British workers their jobs, with half a dozen sites due to begin the closure process immediately.

A statement regarding the exact number of locations and redundancies is expected tomorrow.

In the north-east today, workers said they had been told nothing further.

Cineworld owns two Granite City locations, one in Union Square shopping centre and the other at the beach.

A spokesperson for the beach location told The Press and Journal said: “Cineworld haven’t told us anything regarding any closure.

“Since we haven’t been told anything then then I assume we aren’t the ones earmarked for closure.

“But, without knowing anything else from the company I’m not sure I can say much more.”

Plea for beach cinema to remain open

Outside the cinema, Amy Watson – a 34-year-old hairdresser – had just left a recent screening of Inside Out 2 with her son Zac, 6.

“It would be a massive shame if this one were to close,” she said.

“Everything is closing down now, most of the time we come to this one because of the free parking. The parking is over £6 now for Union Square.

“You come here and its more quiet and you get better seats.

“I really hope they’d keep this one open.”

‘Blow’ for Aberdeen’s beachfront

Donna Crichton, 55, also took in the Disney’s latest animation flick alongside grandchildren Noa, 2, and five-year-old Oscar.

“It would be a massive shame if it closed,” she said.

“But, if you have a family of four then it does get quite expensive. Especially the food.

“If they had some sort of family deal on then I think they would attract a lot more customers.

“It would be a blow for Aberdeen if it closed. Just look at Union Street, you don’t want it to end up like that.”

Customers would be ‘sad’ to see Cineworld Aberdeen go

Aleksandra Spala, 43, and her son Ben also ventured to the city’s beachfront to see a film today.

The mother and son said they would “hate” to see it close.

They added: “It would be really sad to see it go, it’s handy because of the car park.

“This is more chilled out as well, the one in Union Square has lots of different shops together

“Here, you can have more of a nice afternoon.

“I really would hate to see it closed down.”

Christine Duncan, 75, added that transport links make the beach location very handy.

She said: “It’s the one that is easy to park at. I live outside of town so that is handy.

“I meet all of my friends here.

“All of the amenities that are in this area are great as well like the restaurants and toilets.

“There a lot of very young and older people that use it more than the Union Square one because it is expensive place for parking.

“This really is a complete cinema.”

Competition with Union Square location

Despite being at the beach today, care worker Kimberly Laurence, 30, from Peterhead said she prefers to take her daughters Lily ,7, and Lila, 5, to the Union Square location.

“There’s more selection in terms of food places – it’s more of a hub,” she said.

“We are fortunate enough that there is a cinema now in Peterhead, which is really comfy.”

Cineworld was approached for comment but the Press and Journal did not receive a response.