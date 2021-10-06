Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jay-Z on the importance of representation in western about black cowboys

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 9:19 pm
Jonathan Majors, Jay-Z, Regina King, Jeymes Samuel and Idris Elba arrive for The Harder They Fall world premiere (Ian West/PA)
Rapper Jay-Z has said he wanted to “see us represented” in a western with his new film about black cowboys.

The music superstar, real name Shawn Carter, serves as producer on The Harder They Fall, which tells a fictional story based on real-life figures from American history.

They include outlaw Rufus Buck, played by Idris Elba, Treacherous Trudy Smith, played by Regina King, Stagecoach Mary, played by Zazie Beetz, and Nat Love, depicted by Jonathan Majors.

Arriving at the world premiere at the Royal Festival Hall on the opening night of the BFI London Film Festival, Carter said: “Just to see us represented, you know, with a lot of films we didn’t see ourselves in westerns, as if we didn’t exist.

“It is almost odd, people think that it’s like a caricature, that they are playing roles, but they’re not playing roles.

“These names like Stagecoach Mary, all the actors in this, they really existed in this time, so just see us represented and see that we have voices.

“There were so many towns that people didn’t know about, so to bring interesting stories to the big screen, and also educate, any time you can do that is just a blessing.”

Elba says he hopes to draw attention to the real historical figures who inspired the movie.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s really interesting that these characters really existed one time. No-one ever knows about them.

“Any western fan would be like ‘Really? I never heard of Rufus Buck’ but he was a real guy so it’s very special.”

His co-star Jonathan Majors said: “It’s righting wrongs and it’s also uncovering a little bit more of what the truth is.

“Women, Mexicans, Asians, I’m going to miss a group, but everybody had a hand in the building of the west so they belong in a western so it’s a home for everybody.

“It’s not just a step forward, it’s a leap forward.”

Director Jeymes Samuel said black people have been “erased” from the western genre throughout history, adding: “It’s really important, because if you take a piece of history away, it’s a domino effect, it affects all history.

“It’s like you can have the best car in the world but remove one wheel, now you destroyed the whole car.

“There’s so much scope to these stories, I don’t know why they weren’t being made.”

– The BFI London Film Festival runs until October 17. The Harder They Fall is released in select cinemas on October 22, and on Netflix from November 3.

