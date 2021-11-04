Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Banksy painting Trolley Hunters could sell for 7m dollars

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 3:57 pm
Trolley Hunters (Banksy/Sotheby’s/PA)
Trolley Hunters (Banksy/Sotheby’s/PA)

A Banksy painting depicting three prehistoric figures hunting a herd of empty supermarket trolleys could sell for as much as seven million US dollars (£5.2 million).

The painted canvas, titled Trolley Hunters, will go under the hammer this month at Sotheby’s in New York.

Auctioneers describe the piece as “a typically powerful, witty and prophetic critique of society’s often irrational predilection for processed and packaged products”.

Sotheby’s – Love is in the Bin – Banksy sale
Banksy’s Love is in the Bin was recently sold by Sotheby’s (Sotheby’s/PA)

It features three figures from the dawn of mankind preparing to attack not a family of mammoths but trolleys.

The canvas will go on public view this month, for the first time in the US since anonymous street artist Banksy unveiled the work in his Barely Legal show, held in Los Angeles during 2006.

It is being offered with an estimate of 5-7 million US dollars.

It comes after Love Is In The Bin broke Banksy’s record when it was sold for £18,582,000 in London by Sotheby’s last month.

The painting, originally titled Girl With Balloon, hit headlines in 2018 when it partially self-destructed at the conclusion of a previous auction in which it had been sold for £1.1 million.

Trolley Hunters will feature in Sotheby’s Now evening auction in New York on November 18, a sale of “cutting-edge” works from the last 20 years.

