‘You are not getting the message’: Four-time Highland drink-driver avoids prison

Paul Louis, 60, narrowly escaped a custodial sentence when he appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.

By David Love
Paul Louis has now been caught drink-driving four times.
Paul Louis has now been caught drink-driving four times.

A Wester Ross man who drove while over the limit for the fourth time and has a “concerning” attitude to the offence has avoided a jail sentence.

Paul Louis, 60, was more than three times the legal limit when he was stopped near Gairloch on the A832 on July 8 2023, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

After hearing that this is Louis’ fourth conviction for drink-driving, Sheriff David Harvie told him: “It appears you are not getting the message.”

Sheriff Harvie also expressed his concern about comments made by Louis in a background report.

‘I never hurt anyone’

He said: “Your attitude to alcohol is very concerning. You have numerous previous convictions for driving while under the influence and you have in the past been disqualified for as much as three years and here you go again.

“It appears you are not getting the message. Comments like ‘I never hurt anyone’ is a matter of luck and not design.”

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans asked the sheriff not to jail his client.

“His record is poor, particularly for this type of offence,” he said. “It is the fourth time he has been caught and custody is an option. But he is terrified of that option.”

Sheriff David Harvie gave him a restriction of liberty order as an alternative to custody, meaning Louis, of Martincroft, Laide, must wear an electronic tag and remain in his remote home between 8pm and 8am for the next four months.

Louis was also disqualified from driving for four years.

