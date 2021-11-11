Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Katie Price and Carl Woods obtain marriage licence in Las Vegas

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 7:45 pm
Katie Price and Carl Woods have obtained a marriage licence (Ian West/PA)
Katie Price and Carl Woods have obtained a marriage licence in Las Vegas, records show.

The TV star, 43, is set to tie the knot with 32-year-old car salesman Woods.

The couple obtained a licence in Clark County, Nevada, and have one year to marry before it expires.

Katie Price
Katie Price has obtained a marriage licence in Las Vegas (Rick Findler/PA)

Public records show Price will take Woods’ name.

Price, a former glamour model, has been married three times.

She walked down the aisle with Australian pop star Peter Andre, 48, in 2005 after meeting on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Their relationship was documented by TV cameras and they had two children, son Junior, 16, and 14-year-old daughter Princess.

Price and Andre divorced in 2009.

She married cage fighter Alex Reid in 2010 before divorcing a year later.

Price’s third marriage was to Kieran Hayler. Their divorce was finalised earlier this year.

Price has been embroiled in legal issues in recent months. In September she was warned she faced prison after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance, following a crash near her home in Sussex.

She arrived in Las Vegas, which bills itself as the marriage capital of the world, the week the US reopened its borders to tourists.

