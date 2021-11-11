Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Olivia Munn says having pregnancy news leaked was ‘difficult’

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 9:09 pm
Olivia Munn (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Munn (Ian West/PA)

Actress Olivia Munn said having news of her pregnancy leaked before she announced it made expecting “more difficult”.

The Predator star, 41, is preparing to welcome her first child with comedian boyfriend John Mulaney, 39.

He confirmed the news in a TV interview in September though rumours surfaced online beforehand.

Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn (PA)

Munn, who was first romantically linked to Mulaney earlier this year, said she was nervous to speak about the pregnancy at an early stage.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, she said: “I think what was harder was when you have people talking about it and leaking it out there before I’m ready to talk about it.

“Since I’ve been pregnant, I’ve had four different girlfriends lose their pregnancies all after the safe zone, (one at) three months, two at four months and one at five, six months.”

Munn, whose other film roles include Magic Mike and X-Men: Apocalypse, added: “I also have an auto immune disorder and I’m 41.

“There are a lot of elements that come into play when you’re pregnant. There’s a lot of fear. You want to do everything you can to protect your baby.”

Munn said she accepts there will be interest in celebrity pregnancies but being on the receiving end brought stress.

She said: “When it’s happening to you, and you feel like you have no control over when you announce, or ‘What if something bad happens? What if I lose the baby?’ Then it’s already been out there that I have it before I was ready to tell that information. Now I have to live with this, the stress of that just compounded everything.

“That was what was more difficult for me.”

Munn and Mulaney were first linked in May, after his split from wife Annamarie Tendler was announced.

