Dame Helen Mirren among stars supporting Christmas Jumper Day

Dame Helen Mirren and actor Nicholas Hoult are among the stars wearing vintage festive knits while holding messages from children across the world in support of Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day campaign.

This year stars, including model and actress Poppy Delevingne, activist Munroe Bergdorf and Bafta EE Rising Star winner Bukky Bakray, have all been photographed holding messages from young people about their hopes for the future to celebrate 10 years of the annual fundraiser.

Dame Helen is pictured holding a message that reads “Defend the rights of girls”, written by a 14-year-old named Maya from Syria, while Hoult’s sign reads “Ban plastic. Reduce pollution” and has been written by siblings James and Isla who attend a school in Wales which is supported by Save the Children.

To celebrate 10 years of Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day, famous faces including Dame Helen Mirren have joined forces for the campaign (Misan Harriman)

The pictures, including shots of stars such as singer Yungblud, actor Will Poulter and model Erin O’Connor, have been taken by photographer Misan Harriman.

Last year Harriman became the first black male photographer to shoot a British Vogue cover in its 104-year history, photographing England footballer Marcus Rashford and model Adwoa Aboah for the magazine’s activist-themed September issue.

He also previously photographed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, taking an image remotely from London using an iPad, which was released on Valentine’s Day this year to announce they were expecting their second child.

Nicholas Hoult (Misan Harriman)

A family photograph of Harry and Meghan with their son Archie, taken by Harriman, was also shared in March.

According to Save the Children, this series aims to “give children from communities across the globe a platform to share the changes they want to see in the world – from reducing pollution to ending racism – and share their messages of hope for the future”.

Skins star Hoult, 31, said: “I think kids are very aware of how non-renewable sources of energy or materials are destroying the Earth around us and that’s what they’re going to have to deal with.”

“We can all see the damage we’re doing to the Earth and, for kids’ futures, we need to change that.”

Harriman said: “My reaction when I saw the messages of protest and hope was that children are really facing a tough time.

“If we think life can be hard, imagine how hard it is when you’re watching adults make mistake after mistake and knowing that your future is being compromised because of that.

“I’m so proud to be part of this campaign because I was a child once and I remember how it feels to have your own hopes and passions ignored.

“I believe Save the Children let so many young minds know that they can dare to dream and have a life that is full of purpose.”

Bukky Bakray (Misan Harriman)

The campaign also advocates sustainability as each celebrity photographed is wearing a one-off vintage jumper, some of which will be distributed back into Save the Children outlets across the country and will be available to purchase from December 1.

Save The Children said its Christmas Jumper Day – being held on December 10 and which asks those taking part to donate £2 – has raised more than £27 million since launching in 2012.

The fundraiser is encouraging the nation to upcycle, borrow or buy a second-hand festive sweater this year to make it the most sustainable Christmas Jumper Day yet.