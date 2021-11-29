Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Radio 4’s Today programme suspended following alarm

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 8:15 am Updated: November 29, 2021, 11:25 am
Nick Robinson posted a picture with BBC Radio 4 colleague Martha Kearney after they were forced to evacuate the studio (Nick Robinson/Twitter/PA)
BBC Radio 4’s live Today programme was suspended earlier this morning after an alarm rang just after 7.30am.

As presenters Nick Robinson and Martha Kearney tried to host the show an alarm rang, with a message saying: “Please the leave the building immediately.”

Robinson said: “We have a little alarm going on here”, which Kearney said was “quite dramatic”, adding: “Hopefully it is a false alarm”.

The broadcaster then introduced a report on Ghislaine Maxwell while the staff “work out what is going on”.

Shortly after 7.40am an announcer said: “This is BBC Radio 4. I’m afraid we’re having some problems which are preventing us from continuing with our scheduled programme as smoothly as we wish.

“Many apologies for the disruption, but rest assured we are doing our best to restore normal service as soon as possible.”

A second message was broadcast saying Radio 4 was “still suffering some problems and can’t bring you our scheduled programme at the moment”.

Some listeners also experienced issues accessing the programme via the BBC Sounds online app.

The show returned at 7.55am after around 20 minutes, with Kearney declaring: “Alarm over.”

Robinson said: “As far as we can tell there wasn’t actually an emergency. We were outside in the cold for a little while but we are relieved to be back on the Today programme.”

He also tweeted a photo of himself and Kearney back in studio preparing to resume normal service.

The programme continued with Thought For The Day.

A Radio 4 spokesperson said: “Nick explained to listeners that an alarm meant the Today team had to leave the studio disrupting the programme for a short while but it returned to normal as soon as possible.”

