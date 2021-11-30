Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bernardine Evaristo appointed as new president of Royal Society of Literature

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 12:35 am
Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo has been appointed as the new president of the Royal Society of Literature (Ian West/PA)
Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo has been appointed as the new president of the Royal Society of Literature (Ian West/PA)

Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo has been appointed as the new president of the Royal Society of Literature.

The best-selling author of Girl, Woman, Other will replace Dame Marina Warner as the figurehead of the literary organisation when she steps down at the end of 2021.

Evaristo will make history as the second woman and first writer of colour to be appointed to the role.

The charity, founded in 1820, says it aims to advance literature by honouring and supporting emerging and established writers and through creating a bridge between authors and audiences to engage as many people as possible.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020
Best-selling author Bernardine Evaristo will replace Dame Marina Warner (Hamish Hamilton/PA)

Evaristo said: “I am deeply honoured to take on the role of the new president of the Royal Society of Literature.

“Although founded two hundred years ago, the Society is boldly embracing the twenty-first century as a great champion of the possibilities of a more egalitarian culture for literature.

“Storytelling is embedded in our DNA as human beings – it is sewn into the narrative arc of our lives, it is in our relationships, desires and conflicts, and it is the prism through which we explore and understand ourselves and the world in which we live. Literature is not a luxury, but essential to our civilisation.

“I am so proud, therefore, to be the figurehead of such an august and robust literature organisation that is so actively and urgently committed to being inclusive of the widest range of outstanding writers from every demographic and geographical location in Britain, and to reaching marginalised communities through literature projects, including introducing young people in schools to some of Britain’s leading writers who visit, teach and discuss their work with them.

“I look forward to the next four years as the figurehead of such a wonderfully
impressive organisation.”

The author was the joint winner of the Booker Prize in 2019 for her novel Girl, Woman, Other, and was the first Black female author to top the paperback fiction chart in the UK.

Evaristo, who has also penned other popular books including Mr Loverman and The Emperor’s Babe, was elected as a fellow to the RSL in 2004 and has been vice-president since November 2020.

During her time with the charity, she has also run workshops for young people and chaired many events and programmes including acting as vice-chair of the charity’s governing council and chair of its programmes committee.

She is also currently the chair of the Society’s Open Fellowship recruitment panel, was a panellist on the 40 Under 40 Fellowship initiative and helped launch the Sky Arts RSL Writers Awards which provides mentoring for emerging writers of colour.

Daljit Nagra, chair of the RSL said: “We are so proud to have Bernardine Evaristo as our President. She is a seminal writer. She is a trailblazer.”

American poet Don Mee Choi is among the 12 authors announced for the RSL international writers programme (Song Got/PA)

The charity, which celebrates its 201st birthday today, has also announced the first 12 authors in the RSL international writers programme.

The writers recognised come from countries across the globe – from Antigua to China – and include Don Mee Choi, Annie Ernaux, David Grossman, Jamaica Kincaid, Yan Lianke and Amin Maalouf.

Alain Mabanckou, Javier Marias, Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Claudia Rankine, Olga Tokarczuk and Dubravka Ugresic are also among the chosen writers whose work ranges across essays, novels, poems, non-fiction and opera libretti.

The programme is a new award recognising the contribution of writers across the globe to literature in English, and the power it can have to transcend borders and bring people together.

[[title]]

[[text]]

