EastEnders works with Macmillan Cancer Support on male breast cancer storyline

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 8:20 pm
Ricky Champ (PA)
EastEnders has revealed it worked alongside charity Macmillan Cancer Support on a storyline involving male breast cancer.

On Monday’s episode, Stuart Highway, played by Ricky Champ, was diagnosed with the condition on the BBC One soap.

Last week on the show, Stuart visited a doctor about a rash he has on his chest and during the appointment the doctor noticed a lump and sent him for a biopsy, with further testing revealing he has male breast cancer.

Champ said: “I feel honoured to be trusted with such an important storyline.

“We will see Stuart really struggle with the fact he has cancer, and to learn that it’s breast cancer is really difficult for him to understand.

“I hope by shedding a light on male breast cancer, more men will be aware of it and seek out a doctor if they notice anything wrong.”

During the next few months, the show will explore Stuart facing challenges with his diagnosis and opening up to his wife Rainie.

The soap has said it will continue to “work closely” with Macmillan Cancer Support as the storyline develops to “ensure a realistic cancer experience is portrayed”.

Dany Bell, strategic adviser for treatment, medicines and genomics at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “It’s brilliant to see EastEnders release this very important and poignant storyline.

“We hope it encourages people to become more aware of the signs of breast cancer, regularly check their own chests and reach out for help if needed.

“Macmillan is here to offer advice and support to anyone impacted by the storyline and we encourage anyone experiencing signs or symptoms of cancer to visit their GP.”

