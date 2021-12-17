Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Milla Jovovich thanks fans for sticking with her as she celebrates 46th birthday

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 6:27 am
Milla Jovovich arriving for The 18th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Party to celebrate the 82nd Academy Awards at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.
Milla Jovovich arriving for The 18th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Party to celebrate the 82nd Academy Awards at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.

Milla Jovovich has thanked her fans for sticking with her despite her “polarising” online posts as she celebrated her 46th birthday.

The Resident Evil actress paid tribute to her “kindred spirits who believe the world can change as I do”.

Posting two selfies on Instagram in a brown hoodie she wrote: “Wait WHAT?? It’s my BIRTHDAY?? Jeez ok fine, I accept it.

“I might not be happy about it, but hey! Life goes on and I gotta turn 40 effin 6 at some point and it just happens to be now.

“Thank you to all my amazing followers, you guys have been incredible all these years.

“You haven’t allowed my super polarizing posts to turn you off of my page and I’m so grateful for that.

“To find so many kindred spirits who believe the world can change as I do. Some of you don’t agree, but you’ve hung on.”

Jovovich said she would be drinking wine to celebrate the occasion and wished fans well over the festive period.

“If you’re with your family, don’t get caught up in politics and if you’re alone, have a (drink) and enjoy the hell out of it,” she said.

“I love you guys. Thank you for all your love in return.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal