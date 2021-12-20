Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Mel Giedroyc hopes she is not ‘electrified’ during Strictly Christmas special

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 12:03 am
Neil Jones and Mel Giedroyc (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Neil Jones and Mel Giedroyc (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Mel Giedroyc has said she hopes “I don’t get electrified” when she wears Christmas lights in her hair for the Strictly Come Dancing festive special.

The TV presenter will perform with professional dancer Neil Jones for the Christmas Day instalment of the BBC flagship show.

She said: “It is all my Christmases come at once. Christmas – favourite time of year, Strictly – favourite show, put them together, I can’t believe I am here to be honest.

Neil Jones and Mel Giedroyc
Neil Jones and Mel Giedroyc (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“It is very life affirming, without wanting to sound too cheesy, to be able to do this, and to know we will hopefully be entertaining people and giving people some Christmas cheer.”

She added: “It took me about one second to decide, not even that.

“My agent asked if I wanted to take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Chris… and at that moment I jumped up and said yes, absolutely.”

Discussing her transformation for the show, she said: “I can’t get enough of it, I have just heard they are going to put lights in my hair, as far as I am concerned, too much is not enough.

“Let’s hope I don’t get electrified.”

The couple perform a routine to Vanilla Ice’s Ice Ice Baby and Giedroyc said the pairing with Jones has been an ideal match.

She said: “What a laugh, from day one. I was really scared on day one, we hadn’t really met before then, other than a brief encounter where we briefly passed each other in the corridor at an awards ceremony.

“So he sat me down and showed me the routine, which went on for a very long time, and in my head I was panicking, I thought I need to phone my agent.”

Jones added: “On day one, she went for a stress nap for an hour and a half. She had her blanket with her and everything.

“There is a hell of a lot of steps in it, and you manage it and make it look good.”

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day on BBC One at 5.10pm.

