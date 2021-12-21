EastEnders favourite makes surprise return to Albert Square at Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Linda Carter will make a dramatic return to EastEnders over the festive season.

The character, played by Kellie Bright, will return to Walford after fleeing with her new daughter, Annie.

Carter last appeared in the BBC One soap in September, and will return over the Christmas period desperate to keep the truth about Annie’s real father, Max Branning, from being exposed.

Branning departed Walford after realising he could not put aside his feelings for Carter, who had returned to her husband Mick Carter following their affair.

Jake Wood, who played Branning, bowed out of EastEnders after more than 15 years on the soap.

Carter’s brief appearance will see her marriage go through the ultimate test of master manipulator Janine Butcher, played by Charlie Brooks, who is desperate to uncover the truth.

Bright’s EastEnders return will air from December 28 at 8.10pm.