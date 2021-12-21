Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas champion crowned

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 9:03 pm
Comedian Judi Love (BBC/PA)
Comedian Judi Love (BBC/PA)

Comedian Judi Love has said being crowned the Celebrity MasterChef festive champion for 2021 “made her Christmas”.

The TV personality beat reality star Joey Essex, Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse, ex-footballer Neil Ruddock, and national treasure Su Pollard to win one of two golden whisk trophies up for grabs this year.

Love, who was the fifth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly this year, won BBC One’s first Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off, with a Caribbean-themed Christmas dinner.

The 41-year-old served a rolled turkey breast stuffed with jerk seasoning, served with parsnip puree, carrots, stuffing, roast potatoes, crispy turkey skin and a cranberry and scotch bonnet chilli jam, which judge Gregg Wallace described as “nothing short of fantastic”.

Judi Love
Judi Love (BBC/PA)

After the two hour and 15 minute challenge, the actress also presented a Jamaican Christmas black cake with a sorrel sauce and a stout and rum punch ice-cream, with judge John Torode saying: “I love it.”

Earlier the stars were put through the infamous invention test where they had to create a dish using ingredients found in a seasonal advent calendar.

Loose Woman star Love said: “Bring on the prosecco and let’s start this party. I am so excited; my kids and family are going to be so happy.

“I am overwhelmed, it is a beautiful feeling and has made my Christmas.”

Wallace said: “Judi put a whole lot of love into her two dishes. She is a fun, joyous cook who took familiar Christmas ingredients and added Caribbean sunshine to it.

“It was a real winning formula, it was outstanding.”

Torode added: “Judi kept the heart and the soul of the world she has grown up with in her dishes and she made them fantastic. Good on her.”

Another group of celebrities will be competing for a golden whisk on the second Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off on Thursday December 23 on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal