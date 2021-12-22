EastEnders to launch online gameshow called Albert Squared

An error occurred. Please try again.

EastEnders is to launch its first gameshow, which will see cast members answer trivia questions, go head to head in a costume challenge and even race each other to wrap fish and chips.

The first of a 10-part weekly show, to be called Albert Squared, will air on December 22 at 6pm on EastEnders’ YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Two teams – the Walford Warriors and the East End Defenders – will battle it out in a range of challenges, with James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler, hosting the show.

Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler, will lead the Walford Warriors in the first show.

Natalie Cassidy is a team captain (Philip Toscano/PA)

Her team includes Brian Conley (Rocky) and Gurlaine Kaur Garcha (Ash Kaur).

They will take on the East End Defenders, led by Tameka Empson, who plays Kim Fox.

Tameka Empson (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Her team is comprised of Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater) and Max Bowden (Ben Mitchell).

The trivia section – dubbed the Well’ard Round, after Robbie Jackson’s beloved dog – will test knowledge of the soap’s history, including questions like, how many wives has Ian Beale had?

Get Into My Pub! will see the teams embarking on a physical challenge as they try to break into The Queen Vic; Air Your Dirty Laundry will be a costume challenge and Plaice your Orders involves team members wrapping fish and chips.

Host Bye said: “I really enjoyed it. I’ve never done anything like this before.

“We were told to have fun, have a laugh and show viewers what our relationships are like off camera and that’s exactly what we did…

“It really lifted everyone’s spirits when we needed it with all the news around at the moment just before Christmas, and I hope that comes across on screen.”