Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Bill Bailey pays tribute to Sean Lock in Christmas message

By Press Association
December 25, 2021, 11:37 am
Bill Bailey (PA)
Bill Bailey (PA)

Bill Bailey has remembered his friend, comedian Sean Lock, in a poignant post on Christmas Day.

Lock died, aged 58, from cancer in August this year.

Sharing a photograph of him and Lock, who had been friends for nearly 30 years, Bailey tweeted: “Hello everyone hope you’re having a good day. Today I’m thinking about my old pal Sean Lock, and his family. And I’m sending out good thoughts to all those of you who are missing someone today.”

Lock, known for his surreal content and deadpan style, had starred as a team captain on Jimmy Carr’s Channel 4 comedy panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats, and spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

One of his first professional TV appearances was in 1993, starring alongside Rob Newman and David Baddiel on their signature TV show Newman And Baddiel In Pieces.

He script-edited the 1998 BBC Two series, Is It Bill Bailey? and had his own show on BBC Radio 4 called 15 Minutes Of Misery, which was later expanded into TV series 15 Storeys High.

Sean Lock death
Sean Lock on an episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4)

Strictly winner Bailey previously said of Lock, in a piece written for The Guardian, that he had “that rare knack of truly great comics to be able to take audiences with him on ever more tortuous and often quite dark routes, yet such was the warmth of his personality and easy manner that crowds happily followed along, and his reputation grew”.

Bailey wrote: “I will remember a kind, generous and loyal friend who I loved dearly, and feel a great sadness at his loss.

“He leaves a wife, Anoushka, and their three children, his sister Kate and his brothers Paul and Pete.

“And he leaves us all a wonderful comic legacy and – for me and those lucky enough to have known him – some cherished memories and unforgettable nights of laughter.”

Sean Lock death
Sean Lock performing at the annual Teenage Cancer Trust’s benefit week of concerts (Yui Mok/PA)

A statement announcing Lock’s death in August, from his agent Off The Kerb Productions, said Lock had “died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family”.

It added: “Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy. Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children.

“Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal