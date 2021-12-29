Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Watson got ‘extra excited’ when filming Harry Potter with Tom Felton

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 7:01 pm
Emma Watson(PA)
Emma Watson(PA)

Emma Watson has admitted she got “extra excited” on days when she knew co-star Tom Felton would also be on-set filming Harry Potter with her.

The actress, famous for her role as Hermione Granger, said she was often able to feel “vulnerable” with Felton, who played blonde-haired villain Draco Malfoy.

Watson made the admission during a HBO Max special which sees her reunited with other members of the original cast on the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

British Independent Film Awards 2012 – London
The actress, famous for her role as Hermione Granger, said she was often able to feel vulnerable with Felton (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She recalled: “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring, the assignment we had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like.

“Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard and I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him.”

Watson, who is also known for her activism, said: “I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, he was number seven, and if his number was on the call sheet it was an extra exciting day.

“He was three years above me, and so for him he was like you’re like my little sister.”

She added: “I think Tom was the one I could often be more vulnerable with.

“Nothing has ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us, we just love each other. That’s all I can say about that.”

Felton said that he had been aware that his castmate had a “crush” on him, but that he had become “protective” over Watson.

“Emma and I have always loved each other,” he said.

“I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of she had a crush on you.

“I became very protective over her, I have always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day.

Harry Potter Disney Channel Kids awards
Felton said that he had been aware that his castmate had a ‘crush’ on him (Andy Butterton/PA)

“There has always been something like, I don’t know, a kinship.”

During the special, Return To Hogwarts, other cast members also discussed their experiences as hormonal and “self-conscious” teenagers.

Daniel Radcliffe, who plays the eponymous boy wizard, said he and Watson had given each other “prep and coaching” on interactions with the opposite sex.

“If she was texting a boy or I was texting a girl I would be like ‘she’s sent me this many kisses back what do I do this is a nightmare’,” he said.

“That film (Goblet Of Fire) was probably peak hormone at least for me. It was exactly what you would expect.

Graham Norton Show – London
Daniel Radcliffe said he and Watson had given each other ‘prep and coaching’ (Graham Norton show/PA)

“We were a bunch of very self-conscious teenagers.”

Rupert Grint, who played red-haired Ron Weasley, said: “It was a very interesting film in terms of a lot of hormones flying around.”

Hapless Neville Longbottom actor Matthew Lewis added: “There were a lot of crushes and people went out with each other and broke up just like I used to do in school.

“It was exactly the same environment, but it was just in a defence against the dark arts class.”

The highly anticipated retrospective special will be released on Sky and streaming service Now on January 1, 2022.

