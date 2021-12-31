Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Ex-Corrie star Georgia May Foote announces engagement

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 11:59 am
Georgia May Foote during the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)
Georgia May Foote during the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

Georgia May Foote told boyfriend Kris Evans she is “honoured you have chosen me” as she announced their engagement.

Foote, most known for her roles as Alison Simmons in Grange Hill and Katy Armstrong in Coronation Street, told her Instagram followers that she is “still crying” after her musician boyfriend proposed to her on December 30.

She wrote: “Mrs Evans to be. Of course I am still crying.

“@krisevansmusic I love you beyond words and I am honoured you have chosen me”.

The image accompanying the post shows Foote smiling, with Evans holding her wrist to show her ring. A sunset can also be seen in the background.

The post is geo-tagged Cloud 9.

Evans used to be part of boyband The Mend and was on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Georgia May Foote (Ian West/PA).

Fellow ex-Corrie star Charlie Condou, who played Marcus Dent, wrote: “Ah, congratulations darling! Sending you so much love xxxx” under Foote’s post.

Ex-Strictly professional Ola Jordan said: “Congratulations”, followed with three hearts.

In the past, Foote dated her Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice from 2015 to 2016 and model George Alsford from 2016 to around 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal