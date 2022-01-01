Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Will Smith says ‘fantasy’ acting life caused him to feel ‘more self-loathing’

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 5:53 am
Will Smith has said that his “fantasy life” as an actor has caused him to feel “more guilt, shame and self-loathing.”

The US actor, who has spoken openly about his mental health,  shared a clip of the recording for his memoir audiobook as he wished fans well in 2022.

He said he hoped to pass on “the fruits of my journey” to those who need it moving into the new year.

The 60-second video showed snapshots from Smith’s career including the filming of action film Bad Boys and red carpet events.

Referencing the theme tune of sitcom The Fresh Prince of Belair in which he starred, he said: “Now I know y’all were thinking that I was gonna start this book off with ‘In west Philadelphia born and raised…’

“I was tempted, I mean how could I not be?

“I’m a make-believer, and not just any make-believer. I’m a legendary bad-boy man-in-black kind of  make believer.

“I’m a movie star, my impulse is always to clear up the truth in my mind, to make it better.

He continues: “My fantasy life, while in some ways protecting me, also caused me to feel more guilt and shame and self-loathing.

“All fantasies eventually fail.”

“No matter how hard you fight, the truth is undefeated. Reality remains the undisputed champ.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Captioning the Instagram video he said: “When I talk about certain things in my memoir, I’m not talking about theory.

“I’m talking about experience.

“I’ve learned, fought, suffered, and reflected and now hope the fruits of my journey will be the lessons I pass on to those who need it as we move into a new year.

“Happy New Year y’all! :-)”

