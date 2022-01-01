Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Victoria Beckham admits 2021 ‘definitely wasn’t the easiest’

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 3:57 pm
Victoria Beckham (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Victoria Beckham has admitted 2021 “definitely wasn’t the easiest” as she looked forward to the new year.

The Spice Girl and fashion designer shared a montage of photos and videos of highlights from the past 12 months, including shots with her husband David and children Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper.

The montage also included a video of Beckham opening a magazine to see an advert featuring son Romeo, as well as behind-the-scenes footage of her working with models on her fashion business and a clip of her dancing with chat show host Jimmy Fallon.

The video ended with footage of the Beckham family watching a firework display.

A message read: “Happy new year (and thank god it’s over!). Kisses and stay safe!”

She captioned the post: “What a year! Some of my favourite moments from 2021.

“It definitely wasn’t the easiest but some amazing memories were made.

“2022 we are so ready for you!! Kisses xx VB.”

Football superstar David also shared a gallery of highlights from the year, including a video of him watching fireworks with daughter Harper and planting a kiss on her lips.

He wrote: “Happy New Year. Special moments from the people I’m most thankful for @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.

“Love you so much.”

