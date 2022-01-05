Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Gal Gadot admits Imagine video posted during pandemic was ‘in poor taste’

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 2:05 am
Gal Gadot admits that Imagine video posted during pandemic was ‘in poor taste’ (Ian West/ PA)
Gal Gadot has admitted that the video of herself and celebrity friends singing John Lennon’s Imagine at the start of the coronavirus pandemic was “in poor taste”.

The Wonder Woman star told magazine InStyle the stunt, featuring famous faces including Natalie Portman and Jamie Dornan, was prompted by “pure intentions” but she had not “hit the bullseye”.

In the video, which was viewed more than two million times on Instagram, the Israeli actress explained she has been in isolation for six days and the global crisis had left her feeling “philosophical”.

The 36 year-old then sang the intro to Lennon’s 1971 classic before a host of celebrities took it in turns to sing portions of the song.

Gadot captioned the video: “We are in this together, we will get through it together.”

But the video posted in March 2020, shortly before the first official UK lockdown, was branded as tone deaf on social media.

“The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came (to the US) in the same way,” Gadot told InStyle.

“I was seeing where everything was headed. But (the video) was premature. It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste.

“All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bull’s-eye.”

Following the backlash Gadot sought to play down the incident, breaking into a rendition of Imagine while accepting a prize at the Elle Women In Hollywood awards.

“It just felt right, and I don’t take myself too seriously,” she said.

“I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that (event) was a delightful opportunity to do that.”

Other celebrities in the video included Sia, Pedro Pascal, Zoe Kravitz, Chris O’Dowd, Leslie Odom Jr, Eddie Benjamin, Ashley Benson, Lynda Carter, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Norah Jones, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo, Labrinth and Maya Rudolph.

