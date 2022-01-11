Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daniel Craig said he knew there was ‘no going back’ after accepting Bond role

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 1:37 am
Daniel Craig said he knew there was ‘no going back’ after accepting Bond role (Ian West/ PA)
Daniel Craig has said he knew there would be “no going back” after accepting the role as James Bond.

The 007 actor said he knew the character would “change his life” and the idea had been “very scary”.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, he said he had joked with a friend about regretting turning down the part if he did not take it.

No Time To Die
The 007 actor said he knew the character would ‘change his life’ and that the idea had been ‘very scary’ (Nicola Dove/ PA)

“I did it knowing it would change my life,” he said.

“I knew that it would flip it and that there would be no going back to who I was or what I was, either personally or professionally.

“And that was very, very, very scary.

“It felt like I was risking something — I didn’t know what that was, but I was risking something.

“But the decision I made, at the end of the day, was that if I didn’t do it, I’ll regret it.

He continued: “I had this joke with a friend that [if I passed on the role then] in 20 or 30 years’ time I’d be sitting at a bar in a corner going, ‘I could have been Bond you know’.

“And that’s not the person I wanted to be.”

Craig, 53, made his final outing as 007 earlier this year with the highly anticipated release of No Time To Die, which achieved enormous success at the box office.

The film is already shortlisted for several Oscars categories and won best song at the low-key 2022 Golden Globe award ceremony.

It is his fifth appearance as Bond having played the spy in Spectre (2015), Skyfall (2012), Quantum of Solace (2008) and Casino Royale in 2006.

No Time Time To Die
Craig made his final outing as Bond earlier this year with the highly anticipated release of No Time To Die (Universal/ PA)

Craig admitted after being initially offered the role he had had a chance encounter with Stephen Spielberg in which he had shown the director the top secret script for Casino Royale.

“He was desperate to read it and he read it very quickly and just said ‘you have to do it,’” he said.

He added that despite a poor first performance at a press conference, which he described as “a f****** train wreck” he never doubted he had made the right decision.

Craig was recently made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same honour given to his onscreen persona, for services to film and theatre in the New Year Honours.

A CMG is the honour often given to diplomats, and the fictional spy is described as holding it in both the films and the books by Ian Fleming.

In October 2021, he was also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

