David Baddiel pays tribute to his father following his death

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 11:43 pm
David Baddiel has announced his father Colin Baddiel has died, saying he will leave a “huge hole in his sky”.

The comedian, 57, shared the news on social media alongside an old family photo and thanked the carers who had helped look after his father for the last seven years.

Baddiel previously opened up about his father’s Pick’s disease, a rare type of dementia, in the 2017 Channel 4 documentary The Trouble With Dad.

He wrote on Twitter: “My dad Colin Baddiel died earlier tonight.

“Thank so much to all of you who sent unbelievably lovely messages about him in response to all my posts over the years.

“He leaves a huge hole in my sky.”

He added in a follow-up tweet: “Thanks so much for all your incredible messages of support. It all so helps.

“I’d like to also thank while I’m here @bowles_clive, Sandra Wiseman and all the other amazing carers who helped look after my dad for the last seven years.”

Friends and famous faces offered their condolences to Baddiel, with TV cook Nigella Lawson commenting: “Oh David, I’m so very sorry. Sending love.”

Irish comedian Dara O Briain also wrote: “Ah David, sorry to hear that. My condolences to you and Ivor and your family”, while the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham added: “Take care David.”

Baddiel’s father Colin suffered from Pick’s disease – a rare type of dementia that can see sufferers become sexually uninhibited and prone to swearing and rude behaviour.

The Channel 4 documentary focused on the relationship between David and his brother Ivor and Colin, who was housebound and received 24-hour care at the time.

Viewers praised the programme for the “sensitive” and “brave” way it handled the subject.

