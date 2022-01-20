Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reese Witherspoon to read CBeebies bedtime story about life’s special moments

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 10:31 pm
Reese Witherspoon will make her debut on the children’s show reading Extraordinary! by Penny Harrison (BBC/PA)
Reese Witherspoon will become the first winner of a best actress Oscar to appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The Hollywood star, 45, will make her debut on the children’s show reading Extraordinary! by Penny Harrison, which celebrates the special moments we share with friends and family.

The mother-of-three, the star of Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Legally Blonde, joins a long list of famous names who have featured including Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, Tom Hardy and Ed Sheeran.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories
Tom Hardy has also read bedtime stories for CBeebies (BBC/PA)

Opening the story, she says: “Sometimes, when we’re busy, it can be hard to find time to notice the world around us. The things we see every day can seem a bit … ordinary.

“But if you stop, and look closer, you’ll see that our world is extraordinary!”

Sending the young audience to bed, Witherspoon encourages them to look closely at something the following day that may initially appear ordinary, as they may also discover something special.

Witherspoon won an Oscar, Bafta and Golden Globe for her performance as June Carter Cash in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line.

In August, she sold her production company, Hello Sunshine, for a reported 900 million US dollars (£661 million) to a media company backed by private equity firm Blackstone.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories airs each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer. Witherspoon’s story will air on Friday January 28.

