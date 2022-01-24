Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment

Jodie Kidd reveals details of fiance’s Paris proposal

By Press Association
January 24, 2022
Jodie Kidd (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jodie Kidd (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jodie Kidd has revealed her partner Joseph Bates proposed to her in Paris while she was in the bath.

The former model, 43, recalled how Bates got down on one knee during a trip to the French capital last November.

She told Hello! magazine: “I thought he was bending down to have a chat with me, but suddenly he came out with it.

“I was a bit shocked. I just said: ‘Oh my goodness!’ But it couldn’t have been a more wonderful moment.

“I guess in a restaurant it would have been cliched. But this was private, fun and different.”

Bates told how he had been planning the proposal for some time.

(Hello! magazine/PA)

“I kept thinking: ‘Shall I do it now? Is this the right place?’ I wanted it to be private, but I sort of ad-libbed.”

The couple, who began dating in 2017, are planning a wedding at a friend’s property in the West Country but have not confirmed a date.

It will be Bates’ first marriage and Kidd’s third.

She has a 10-year-old son called Indio from her relationship with Argentinian polo player Andrea Vianini.

Speaking about her past marriages, Kidd said: “I was young and gung-ho, and wanted things far too quickly.

“I believed in marriage so passionately that I’ve just gone: ‘Yeeees’, and then learnt the error of my ways by being too brash.

“I hadn’t thought enough about whether it’s the right person who I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.

“I’ve now matured somewhat in my rash decision-making. And this isn’t a gunshot wedding. We’ve lived together for three or so years.

“There’s a lot of stability and we’re an amazing family unit, so it feels a lot safer.”

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.

