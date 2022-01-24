Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew Neil examines Boris Johnson’s leadership future in Channel 4 documentary

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 12:03 am
Andrew Neil described Boris Johnson’s woes as the biggest leadership in crisis in three decades (PA)

Andrew Neil will front a documentary which will examine Boris Johnson’s “political fight” in what the veteran broadcaster says is “the biggest leadership in crisis in three decades”.

The hour-long programme, titled Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out of Road?, will air on Channel 4 and All 4 on January 30 at 7pm.

In the documentary, produced by Rogan Productions, former BBC political broadcaster Neil will be “on the inside track of Conservative Party turmoil”.

He will be using his “unique access to Conservative MPs to take us inside the biggest leadership in crisis the country has faced since the fall of Margaret Thatcher”, a release said.

Among the people due to feature in the documentary are former Brexit minister Lord Frost, Conservative MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson and David Davis, the former minister and Tory grandee who last week urged Mr Johnson to stand aside, telling him in the Commons: “In the name of God, go”.

Neil said: “It’s the biggest leadership in crisis in three decades and we have a ringside seat.”

Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s head of news, current affairs and specialist factual and sport, said: “With Boris Johnson’s future as UK Prime Minister seemingly hanging on a knife edge – who better to examine how we got here and what could happen next than Britain’s leading political journalist Andrew Neil?

“This timely film underlies the channel’s commitment to producing distinctive, thought-provoking and outstanding journalism.”

Mr Johnson has faced calls to resign following allegations of lockdown parties in Downing Street, with the results of an internal investigation into the matter from senior civil servant Sue Gray expected this coming week.

The door of the Prime Minister’s official residence in Downing Street
The hour-long programme is titled Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out of Road? (PA)

The Prime Minister has apologised over the so-called ‘partygate’ saga but is accused of misleading Parliament on how much knew about events.

Documentary director Simon Gilchrist said it had been a “tremendous privilege” to follow Neil “as he covers the most extraordinary and dynamic political story of our times”.

He added: “It’s not often one gets access to the key players within a political party as it tries to decide whether or not to depose the Prime Minister.”

Neil stepped down as the chairman and host of a prime-time show on GB News last year.

He had worked with Mr Johnson on The Spectator magazine when he was appointed chairman in 2004 while Mr Johnson was the editor.

During the 2019 general election campaign, Mr Johnson repeatedly refused to commit to an interview with Mr Neil, despite other party leaders agreeing to be quizzed.

Other films made by Rogan Productions include Black Power: A British Story Of Resistance, Putin: A Russian Spy Story and Freddie Mercury: The Final Act for BBC Two.

