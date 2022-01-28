Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Evangeline Lilly attends rally in support of ‘bodily sovereignty’

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 12:29 am
Evangeline Lilly attends rally in support of ‘bodily sovereignty’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Evangeline Lilly attends rally in support of ‘bodily sovereignty’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Evangeline Lilly says she believes nobody should be forced to inject anything into their body against their will after she attended a rally to support “bodily sovereignty”.

The Avengers: Endgame actress posted pictures from a rally in Washington DC that appeared to be in opposition to US government vaccination mandates.

“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” she wrote.

“I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will.

“This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy.

“This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.

“I was pro choice before Covid and I am still pro choice today”.

The Canadian actress  stars alongside Paul Rudd in the Marvel Comic Universe Ant-Man series and is set to return in the third film, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which is due in 2023.

Ant-Man and The Wasp Photocall – London
Canadian actress Lilly has starred alongside Paul Rudd in the Marvel Comic Universe Ant-Man series (Ian West/PA)

In March 2020 she was forced to apologise for “arrogant” comments she made about coronavirus and refusing to self-isolate.

The actress had suggested the government was exploiting the pandemic to “grab more power”  and told worried fans to “look at the facts we are being presented with”.

At the time she was reportedly living with her two children and seriously ill father, who had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

