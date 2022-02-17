Queen of burlesque Dita Von Teese says she is ‘obsessed’ with British royalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen of burlesque Dita Von Teese says she is ‘obsessed’ with British royalty

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 1:55 am
Dita Von Teese said she would love to perform for the Royal family but it would probably cause a ‘scandal’ (Matt Crossick/PA Wire)
Queen of burlesque, Dita Von Teese, says she is “obsessed” with British royalty but acknowledged that performing for them would “never be allowed”.

The world-famous performer said meeting Prince Charles at a Queen’s Cup polo match in 2008 had been one of her “favourite PR moments in history” due to the reaction of the press.

Von Teese is due to return to the UK in March as part of her European Glamonatrix tour and will perform at venues across the country including Edinburgh, Manchester, Bristol and The London Palladium.

2014 Met Costume Institute Gala – New York
Asked if she would like the chance to perform for members of the Royal Family, she told the PA news agency: “I’m sure it would never be allowed, I know there would be scandal.

“I remember being at the Queen’s Cup polo match and I was presented to Prince Charles out on the polo field and the next day the pictures were everywhere.

“It was on the front of a bunch of tabloids as I was leaving: ‘The Prince and the showgirl’.

“It was one of my favourite PR moments in history… it was kitschy burlesque press.

Charles visits Wales
“I think it’s hilarious for the strip-tease star to shake hands with the Prince of Wales. I live for that.”

She added: “I’m obsessed with the Queen. Another time I was at (the polo) she walked right past me and I couldn’t believe my eyes.

“She was so beautiful and had some sort of periwinkle hat and suit on and her cheeks and lips were pink – I was like ‘wow I can’t believe that just happened’.”

The dancer and businesswoman also admitted that growing up her family had teased her over her obsession with British history – in particular Henry VIII and his wives.

(Dita Von Teese/PA)

She currently lives in a Tudor revival style home in Los Angeles, California, which features its own small pub.

“I have no idea why I was so fascinated (with the Tudors), it’s a funny thing. It’s like a soap opera,” she told PA.

“It’s fair to say I’m an Anglophile, but I’m a Francophile too. England and France were always my dream places to go and perform.

“It’s a dream to be in England, some of my first shows overseas were in London.”

Tickets for Dita Von Teese: Glamonatrix are available now.

