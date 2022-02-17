Robert Pattinson reveals The Batman film brought girlfriend to tears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Robert Pattinson reveals The Batman film brought girlfriend to tears

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 1:52 pm
Robert Pattinson stars as Batman in forthcoming film The Batman (Matt Crossick/PA)
Robert Pattinson stars as Batman in forthcoming film The Batman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Robert Pattinson has said the new Batman film brought his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, to tears.

The 35-year-old actor stars as the caped crusader in The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, which is due to be released next month.

Speaking to American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Pattinson said his girlfriend’s reaction to the film “changed the whole thing”.

Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, was moved to tears watching him in The Batman (Ian West/PA)

He said: “Just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she just held my hand and touched it right there (gesturing to his cheek) and I could feel a little tear and I was like ‘No way’.”

Pattinson is believed to have been dating 30-year-old actress Waterhouse on and off since 2018.

The actor, who found fame starring as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga films, also told Kimmel that he was “absolutely terrified” before watching The Batman himself.

“I need to be in the perfect balance of serotonin to watch my own stuff,” he said, citing exercise and coffee as being the perfect preparation methods for watching his own films for the first time.

“I need to work out beforehand, I need to have an enormous amount of sugar and caffeine,” he said.

Pattinson also said that, before he started filming The Batman, he had the opportunity to try on the bat suits worn by previous Batman actors.

“I tried on all of them,” he said, before discussing which of them fitted him best.

“It’s the size of your head that’s the defining factor and I think the body fit more on Val Kilmer’s and the head fit on (George) Clooney’s one, so they kind of Frankenstein-ed it.”

During his appearance on the talk show, Pattinson also shared some advice he had received from previous Batman actor Christian Bale.

He told Kimmel: “I bumped into Christian Bale next door at a urinal and I guess that kind of inspired him to say the first thing you need to do in the bat suit is figure out a way to pee.

“So I went into the costume department and was like ‘First things first – I need a patch, I need a flap on the back’.”

He follows in the footsteps of Bale, Clooney and Ben Affleck, who have all portrayed the famous character over the years.

The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, with the main villain, the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

– The Batman will be released in UK cinemas on March 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal