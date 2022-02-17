Robert Pattinson reveals The Batman film brought girlfriend to tears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert Pattinson has said the new Batman film brought his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, to tears.

The 35-year-old actor stars as the caped crusader in The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, which is due to be released next month.

Speaking to American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Pattinson said his girlfriend’s reaction to the film “changed the whole thing”.

Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, was moved to tears watching him in The Batman (Ian West/PA)

He said: “Just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she just held my hand and touched it right there (gesturing to his cheek) and I could feel a little tear and I was like ‘No way’.”

Pattinson is believed to have been dating 30-year-old actress Waterhouse on and off since 2018.

The actor, who found fame starring as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga films, also told Kimmel that he was “absolutely terrified” before watching The Batman himself.

“I need to be in the perfect balance of serotonin to watch my own stuff,” he said, citing exercise and coffee as being the perfect preparation methods for watching his own films for the first time.

“I need to work out beforehand, I need to have an enormous amount of sugar and caffeine,” he said.

Pattinson also said that, before he started filming The Batman, he had the opportunity to try on the bat suits worn by previous Batman actors.

“I tried on all of them,” he said, before discussing which of them fitted him best.

“It’s the size of your head that’s the defining factor and I think the body fit more on Val Kilmer’s and the head fit on (George) Clooney’s one, so they kind of Frankenstein-ed it.”

The one piece of advice Christian Bale gave Robert Pattinson… #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/sFFtNFHwpB — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) February 17, 2022

During his appearance on the talk show, Pattinson also shared some advice he had received from previous Batman actor Christian Bale.

He told Kimmel: “I bumped into Christian Bale next door at a urinal and I guess that kind of inspired him to say the first thing you need to do in the bat suit is figure out a way to pee.

“So I went into the costume department and was like ‘First things first – I need a patch, I need a flap on the back’.”

He follows in the footsteps of Bale, Clooney and Ben Affleck, who have all portrayed the famous character over the years.

The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, with the main villain, the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

– The Batman will be released in UK cinemas on March 4.