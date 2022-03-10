Sir Mark Rylance ‘gave up’ acting after shooting a ‘horrible film’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Mark Rylance ‘gave up’ acting after shooting a ‘horrible film’

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 11:11 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 11:21 pm
Mark Rylance arriving at the celebrity screening of Phantom of the Open (Ian West/PA)
Sir Mark Rylance said he spent his whole career being told “you’re not a real actor” unless you starred in film, TV and theatre.

The Oscar-winning actor “gave up” movies in 2010 after he appeared in a “horrible film” called Blitz, he told the Big Issue.

He said: “I so hated it that I got rid of all my agents.

“I had spent my whole career as an actor being told that unless you are a TV and film actor as well as a theatre actor, you’re not real actor.

“When the Kabuki actors or the Zulu actors from South Africa that came with Umabatha to The Globe (in 1997), I didn’t think any of them needed to be film or TV actors be real actors.

“They were brilliant. As good as Marlon Brando.

“So, I thought, f*** this and stopped promoting myself in film.

Christian Lees, Jake Davies, Simon Farnaby, Mark Rylance, Craig Roberts and Jonah Lees arrive for the world premiere of The Phantom of the Open (Ian West/PA)

“Of course, nature hates a vacuum and suddenly Spielberg was brought along to a play I was doing and that whole thing happened.”

Sir Mark added that he does not think “there’s anything superior to being a film actor or being a stage actor”.

The actor, playwright and theatre director, 62, most recently plays Maurice Flitcroft – the man dubbed “the world’s worst golfer” – in his new film The Phantom Of The Open.

On Thursday, Sir Mark appeared at the celebrity screening of the film at Ham Yard Hotel in London, alongside director Craig Roberts, whose previous works as a filmmaker include Just Jim and Eternal Beauty.

Craig Roberts and Mark Rylance (Ian West/PA)

Talking about Flitcroft, who entered himself into The Open in the mid-1970s despite never having played golf properly in his life, he said: “You may not be able to do everything you want in the world, but you don’t have to buy other people’s definition of you.

“You have the right to define yourself.”

Sir Mark is set to return to the stage, alongside Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Mackenzie Crook, in Jerusalem at London’s West End.

