Scarlett Moffatt and Rosie Jones announced as Comic Opera stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Scarlett Moffatt and Rosie Jones announced as Comic Opera stars

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 12:02 am
An all-female line-up has been announced for this year’s Comic Opera for Red Nose Day (Comic Relief/PA)
An all-female line-up has been announced for this year’s Comic Opera for Red Nose Day (Comic Relief/PA)

Scarlett Moffatt and Rosie Jones are among the women taking part in this year’s Comic Opera for Red Nose Day.

Comic Opera is returning for its second year and will once again see celebrities transformed into opera singers in 24 hours.

This year’s challenge features an all-female line-up, with TV presenter Moffatt, 31, and comedian Jones, 31, joined by actors Helen George, Tamzin Outhwaite and Nina Wadia.

Scarlett Moffatt
Scarlett Moffatt is part of this year’s Comic Opera line-up (David Parry/PA)

Jones said: “It’s a tremendous honour to take part in the Comic Opera for Comic Relief.

“I am terrified, I find it hard enough to talk, never mind sing opera.

“I love singing though, and I always belt out 80s bangers in the shower, so surely it’s just like that…with a few more clothes on.

“Hopefully we can have a lot of fun, and raise a lot of money for Comic Relief at the same time.”

The celebrities will be given 24 hours together to learn a medley of three Aria’s from the opera Carmen, all in aid of Comic Relief.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox will host the event from The London Coliseum and will be on hand to support the women through the challenge.

The challenge will conclude with the celebrities performing live on stage at the Coliseum, accompanied by the English National Opera orchestra and chorus in front of an audience of 2,000 fans.

Moffatt said: “Being asked to take part in the Comic Opera amongst the rest of these brilliant ladies is incredibly exciting.

“I am so scared but totally up for the challenge because I’ve long been a fan of Red Nose Day, and the work Comic Relief does is just so important, so I really hope this helps people to donate, donate, donate.”

Red Nose Day 2022 – hosted by Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry – will be broadcast live from MediaCityUK in Salford, Manchester.

The broadcast will cross live to The London Coliseum to air the Comic Opera performance.

Comic Opera will air as part of Red Nose Day on March 18 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]