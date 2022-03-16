Former Strictly Come Dancing stars to relive TV experience on UK tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Strictly Come Dancing stars to relive TV experience on UK tour

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 4:15 pm
Former Strictly Come Dancing stars will star in a new UK tour (Strictly Come Dancing/PA)

Celebrity dancers Maisie Smith, Rhys Stephenson and Max George have been announced as part of the line-up for a new tour created by Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing will also feature professional dancers Gorka Marquez, Neil Jones, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu in the 35-date tour which begins on June 22.

The UK events will give fans the opportunity to go behind the glitterball, with the celebrities and professionals sharing their experiences on the TV show.

Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing line-up (Strictly Come Dancing/PA)

EastEnders star Smith, who was a finalist in the 2020 series alongside professional dancer Marquez, replaced TV presenter AJ Odudu on the Strictly Come Dancing tour after she injured her foot.

The 20-year-old said: “I’m very excited to continue my Strictly journey once more. Especially as this show will be very different from the arena tour.

“And to be giving audiences a unique glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes at the Strictly TV show is a real treat.“

CBBC presenter Stephenson, who reached the semi-finals in the most recent competition, will be reunited with his professional partner Xu on the tour.

“I have absolutely loved every moment of my Strictly experience so far, so I’m thrilled to be appearing in Strictly Presents.

Max George with Diane Buswell, and Maisie Smith with Gorka Marquez, on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 (Guy Levy/PA)

“I can’t wait to dance again and give fans an insight into my dancing journey on the show,” the 28-year-old said.

The Wanted singer George, who was partnered with Dianne Buswell in the BBC flagship series, will perform his music live on the tour.

The 33-year-old added: “I can’t wait to tour with Strictly again, as I had such a blast on the arena tour.

“Although this time I’ll mainly be singing, I’m sure it won’t take too much to get me back on the dancefloor every night.”

The show will be directed and choreographed by former Strictly professional dancer Trent Whiddon and his wife turned dance partner Gordana.

Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing will open at Tunbridge Wells’ Assembly Halls on June 22 and conclude at the Cliffs Pavilion in Southend on July 23.

