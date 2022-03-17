Leonardo DiCaprio among stars to sign letter condemning Canada gas pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio among stars to sign letter condemning Canada gas pipeline

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 4:36 am
Hollywood stars sign open letter condemning intrusive gas pipeline (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Over 65 Hollywood stars have added their names to an open letter urging the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) to stop financing a gas pipeline that runs through the territory of local Indigenous peoples.

Famous faces including Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Taika Waititi and Scarlett Johansson were among those condemning the multi-billion-dollar Coastal GasLink in north-western British Columbia.

The petition, organised by Indigenous Climate Action, says the work is being done without the consent of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en peoples.

The open letter is addressed to City National Bank (CNB), which is owned by RBC, and has been dubbed the Bank To The Stars due to its ties with numerous celebrities.

Also included in the list of signatories are Brian Cox, Jane Fonda, Robert Downey Jr, Edward Norton, Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Michelle Pfeiffer and Joaquin Phoenix.

“It has come to the undersigned’s attention that our industry’s premier ‘bank to the stars’, City National Bank (CNB), has a problem,” the letter reads.

“Its parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is financing the climate crisis and disregarding the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“Despite claiming to ‘respect the inherent right of Indigenous peoples to self-determination’, RBC is now the lead financier of Coastal GasLink, a fracked gas pipeline being built through the pristine territory and waters of the Wet’suwet’en Peoples without the consent of the Hereditary Chiefs.

“For over a decade, the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs, members of the nation and their supporters, have protested this pipeline—at significant risk to their own lives.”

CNB declined to comment on the letter and RBC was also contacted.

