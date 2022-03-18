Hallelujah! Cast announced for Sister Act musical after pandemic delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hallelujah! Cast announced for Sister Act musical after pandemic delays

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 1:59 pm
Sister Act will open in July (Sister Act/PA)
Sister Act will open in July (Sister Act/PA)

Jennifer Saunders and Beverley Knight will lead the cast of the Sister Act musical when it opens in London following delays caused by the pandemic.

The production first announced in 2019 will finally open in July this year, running until late August at the Eventim Apollo.

Absolutely Fabulous star Saunders will take to the stage as Mother Superior, while West End staple Knight will take on the role of Deloris Van Cartier, the disco diva who hides in a convent disguised as a nun after she witnesses a murder.

Whoopi Goldberg was due to reprise the role of Van Cartier, after starring in the 1992 film version, but was forced to pull out due to challenges arising during the pandemic.

The cast will also include Keala Settle as Sister Mary Patrick, Lesley Joseph as Sister Mary Lazarus, Clive Rowe as Eddie Souther and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert.

Producer Jamie Wilson said: “Hallelujah! We are thrilled to be finally sharing the news of this stellar cast and cannot thank audiences enough for their patience and support for the production since we first announced way back in 2019.

“I am so excited that the immense talents of Jennifer Saunders and Beverley Knight will be leading the company, with the equally talented Keala Settle, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea completing our all-star principal cast.”

Knight will join the production following a successful run as Faye Treadwell in The Drifters Girl at the Garrick Theatre, which earned her an Olivier Award nomination.

Saunders found fame performing alongside Dawn French in their BBC sketch show, and has also appeared on stage in productions including Lady Windermere’s Fan at the Vaudeville Theatre and Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal, Bath.

Sister Act is directed by Bill Buckhurst, choreographed by Alistair David, with set design by Morgan Large.

It will run at London’s Eventim Apollo from Tuesday July 19 to Sunday August 28.

