Local BBC radio stations to celebrate ‘every day heroes’ with awards scheme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The BBC’s local radio stations will celebrate “every day heroes” through a new community award scheme.

The initiative will mark the contributions of key workers, volunteers and more to their local communities.

It comes as part of the Make A Difference programme that was set up at the start of the first national lockdown as a virtual notice board for those offering help or needing support.

There are eight award categories including for volunteers, fundraisers, key workers and great neighbours.

(BBC/PA)

Meanwhile, the Environmental Award will go to the individual or group who has done work to make where they live more environmentally friendly, while the Together Award will mark those who have “created real change by breaking down barriers and bringing together people from different walks of life for a common cause”.

Nominations are now open and will close on the April 29 at 11pm, and the winners will be announced at the Make a Difference awards in September.

Chris Burns, head of audio and digital for BBC England, said: “The last two years have been challenging for everyone.

“Listeners have contacted us to share the stories of how people have helped each other and we wanted to find a way of celebrating those unsung heroes and telling those amazing stories.”