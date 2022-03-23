Adele and Strictly among Must-See Moment Award nominees at TV Baftas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Adele and Strictly among Must-See Moment Award nominees at TV Baftas

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 12:02 am
Rose Ayling-Ellis’s moving silent dance with Giovanni Pernice has been nominated for the award (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Rose Ayling-Ellis’s moving silent dance with Giovanni Pernice has been nominated for the award (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Adele’s onscreen reunion with the teacher that changed her life and Rose Ayling-Ellis’s silent dance on Strictly Come Dancing are both in the running to be named the ‘must-see moment’ at the Bafta TV awards.

Soap star Ayling-Ellis, 27, was the first deaf contestant to win Strictly alongside her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice, and their routine – during which they paused the music and danced in silence as a tribute to the deaf community – is among six nominees for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award.

The award, which is the only one voted for by the public, celebrates the diversity of British TV and the moments that got our nation talking, tweeting and laughing in 2021.

ITV’s An Audience With Adele – which aired in November last year – saw the singer surprised on stage by Ms McDonald, from Chestnut Grove School in Balham, who taught her before she moved to the prestigious Brit School as a teenager.

Graham Norton Show – London
Adele’s reunion with her old school teacher is among the nominees (Matt Crossick/PA)

I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! has also been nominated for the moment presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly had a dig at alleged lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street.

During an episode of the jungle reality show, the pair jokingly referenced alleged breaches of Covid regulations, saying that the show’s contestants “categorically deny” any suggestion they had a party in the Welsh castle where the show takes place.

They added: “And this fictional party definitely didn’t involve cheese and wine, or a Secret Santa.”

Donnelly then looked directly into the camera and said: “Evening Prime Minister … for now.”

Netflix has also received a nomination for the gruesome red light, green light game featured in episode one of hit South Korean series Squid Game.

Colin’s devastating Aids diagnosis in Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin and Bimini Bon Boulash’s verse in the Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK performance of UK Hun? on BBC Three complete the list of nominees.

I’m A Celebrity� Get Me Out Of Here!
Ant and Dec were nominated for their jibe at the Prime Minister on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here (ITV/PA)

Sara Putt, chair of Bafta’s Television Committee, said: “We are delighted to be revealing the six moments which truly showcase the very best and most-talked-about programmes of 2021, demonstrating what Bafta is about: excellence and inspiration.

“Television in 2021 highlighted the importance and power of entertainment. From heart-warming moments to raising awareness of hugely important issues, the shows and moments nominated for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award 2022 reflect our TV habits of the last year and perfectly celebrate the relationship between TV viewers and the people who make it.

“I am so excited to see what the public choose to be their Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment winner, in what is sure to be a close contest.”

Voting for the winner of the Virgin Media Must See Moment Award opens on March 23 at 7am and closes on April 19 at 5pm.

Fans can vote at www.virginmedia.com/bafta.

The winner will be announced at the Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards on May 8 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]