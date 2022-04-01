Musicians and fans shocked after Sheffield’s Leadmill told it must close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Musicians and fans shocked after Sheffield’s Leadmill told it must close

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 8:59 am
Pulp are presented with a music Heritage Award at The Leadmill in Sheffield (Fabio de Paola/PA)
Musicians and fans have reacted with shock and outrage after a legendary live music venue has been told it must close.

Bosses at The Leadmill, in Sheffield, announced that their landlord had served them with an eviction notice requiring them to quit the building in a year.

The venue opened its doors in 1980 and has played host to Pulp, Coldplay, Arcade Fire, Muse, Oasis, Stone Roses, The White Stripes, Jorja Smith and Michael Kiwanuka over the last four decades.

Artists, fans and local MPs have backed a campaign to save The Leadmill.

Leeds band Kaiser Chief tweeted: “We played @Leadmill in our early days and not only do we have very fond memories, it really helped us, too. It would be a huge loss not just for Sheffield and Yorkshire, but the whole UK music scene.”

A tweet from Sheffield band Reverend & The Makers said: “It can’t happen. It’s as simple as that. Otherwise what’s the point in culture? We as a city, a country need to protect stuff like this.”

Housemartins and Beautiful South singer Paul Heaton tweeted: “Right back from drinking after United matches in the 80s, to The Housemartins, to TBS a/shows, to the present day’s line-up with Jacqui, this venue, their staff, management & punters have been the friendliest, the most supportive & quite frankly the best. We need this place open.”

Sleaford Mods wrote: “Sad news. Sheffield Leadmill is up there as one of those classic pit stops for any self-respecting band since the dawn of time.”

Manic Street Preachers tweeted: “A magical place – one of the great venues – just irreplaceable.”

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg posted: “This is awful news for Sheffield and for up and coming artists looking to build an audience. The Leadmill is crucial to both.”

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh said she would “fight all the way to save this historic Sheffield landmark,” and Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield tweeted: “Today’s news is truly devastating – Sheffield without the Leadmill is unthinkable. We’ll work together to do everything possible to stop it. Join the campaign – get the message out.”

