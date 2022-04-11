Delia Smith ‘not surprised’ new book was rejected six times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Delia Smith ‘not surprised’ new book was rejected six times

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 12:02 am
Delia Smith said she was ‘not surprised’ her new book was rejected six times (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
TV chef Delia Smith has said it was not a surprise that her new book about spirituality was turned down by half a dozen publishers.

Smith is serving up a new book guiding readers towards a more meaningful existence in You Matter: The Human Solution.

Despite selling more than 21 million cookbooks, she was rejected by six publishers before clinching a deal for her latest project.

The 80-year-old, who has followed spirituality for years, told the Radio Times: “I can’t say I’m that surprised.

“They might have thought it wasn’t going to sell very well.

“It’s a subject I’ve always been passionate about, and I always had it in the back of my mind that some day I wanted to write a book on this subject, about spirituality being natural.

“It’s not something you acquire. It’s already there, and it just gets buried.

“There is an inside life and an outside life; outside life tends to dominate, and inner life gets forgotten or supressed.”

The new book includes insight from spiritual thinkers, philosophers, astronauts, poets, and pop stars including American rapper Pharrell Williams – who is one of Smith’s “favourite musicians”.

“I’ve always loved pop music, that doesn’t go away with age,” she said.

The intention of the new book is to “promote an appreciation and belief in humanity”.

Smith added: “The main focus is how we can believe in ourselves.

“With this book, I felt a great need for people to get in touch with the deeper side of being.

“I did cookery books because I felt there was a great need for them, too. I was trying to teach people the basics.”

