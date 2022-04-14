Cannes festival line-up features Kristen Stewart, Idris Elba and Anthony Hopkins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Films starring Sir Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba and Kristen Stewart will be unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival when it returns to the south of France next month.

The festival, which runs from May 17 to 28, will feature body horror Crimes Of The Future by Canadian director David Cronenberg, starring Stewart, Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux.

Also on the line-up are The Stars At Noon, an adaptation of the book of the same name, starring Margaret Qualley, and Armageddon Time, a coming-of-age story about growing up in Queens in the 1980s, starring Sir Anthony, Anne Hathaway and Succession star Jeremy Strong.

They join the previously announced premieres of Elvis Presley biopic Elvis, starring Austin Butler in the title role and Colin Hanks as manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Top Gun: Maverick, the long-delayed sequel to the 1986 classic, which will see Tom Cruise bring his need for speed to the Croisette.

The Top Gun sequel has been delayed numerous times due to the Covid pandemic but will finally be released in UK cinemas on May 25.

Zola star Riley Keough, who is Presley’s granddaughter, will unveil her directorial debut Beast at the festival, while Mad Max director George Miller will present his new film Three Thousand Years Of Longing out of competition, which stars Elba and Tilda Swinton.

Director Ethan Coen will premiere his first solo effort without his brother Joel – with whom he has made films such as The Big Lebowski, Fargo and No Country For Old Men – with a documentary called Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, at a special screening.

It comes after Joel Coen ventured into solo filmmaking with his acclaimed version of The Tragedy Of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Korean auteur Park Chan-wook, who previously wowed Cannes with films such as Old Boy and Thirst, will return to the competition with mystery thriller Decision To Leave, featuring Park Hae-il and Chinese actress Tang Wei.

The festival will open on May 17 with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius’s zombie comedy Z, which will screen out of competition.