Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy has tested positive for Covid

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 4:38 pm
Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon Osbourne (Ian West/PA)
Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon Osbourne (Ian West/PA)

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she will be absent from her talk show while she cares for her rocker husband Ozzy, who has been diagnosed with Covid.

The presenter said she is “very worried” about the Black Sabbath star, 73, who has Parkinson’s disease.

The musician has a rare form of the disease called Parkin 2, which he has had since birth.

She will return home to Los Angeles to be with him, meaning she will not present her new panel debate show The Talk, which airs on weeknights on TalkTV.

However, she said she may join the show by video link in the coming days.

She told Talk TV: “Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.

“We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid and it’s just Ozzy’s luck it would be now.”

She added: “I can’t believe my luck. I’m missing the show and I’ve only been there three days.

“I can’t believe it. Three days and I’m missing the show but I will be back. I know I will.

“It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back.”

The couple have been married since 1982 and they have three children together – Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

Sharon revealed in December 2020 that she had tested positive for Covid and had been briefly admitted to hospital.

She made her return to television earlier this week after she left US chat show The Talk following an on-air row with her co-host Sheryl Underwood.

The pair clashed in March 2021 while discussing Piers Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

