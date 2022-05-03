Donatella Versace thanks Cardi B for ‘amazing birthday present’ at Met Gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Donatella Versace thanks Cardi B for ‘amazing birthday present’ at Met Gala

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 6:23 am
Donatella Versace thanks Cardi B for ‘amazing birthday present’ at Met Gala (Evan Agostini/AP)
Donatella Versace thanks Cardi B for ‘amazing birthday present’ at Met Gala (Evan Agostini/AP)

Donatella Versace has thanked rapper Cardi B for the “amazing birthday present” of accompanying her on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

The prestigious fashion event on May 2 coincided this year with the world-renowned fashion designer’s 67th birthday.

The pair were pictured at the event together, with the US rapper in a heavy golden gown by Versace.

“This is what I wanted to give, I wanted to give woman and Donatella brings that woman,” she told Vogue.

“I’m feeling spectacular… rocking this dress and showcasing it from Ms Donatella, so thank you so much and happy birthday.”

Versace added that the dress was “one of the most spectacular” made by the designer and praised the rapper’s “bravery for wearing it”.

2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
The pair were pictured at the event together, with the US rapper in a heavy golden gown by Versace (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“She is so brave to wear it because it’s so heavy but look at her body, she’s insane, only she could wear it,” she said.

She later posted on Instagram: “Cardi you are an absolute vision. It was the most amazing birthday present to walk the Met red carpet with you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal