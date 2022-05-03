In pictures: The 2022 Met Gala

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From Kim Kardashian’s historic Marilyn Monroe throwback, to co-host Blake Lively’s New York City themed gown, this year’s Met Gala did not disappoint on the outfit front.

Here are some of the most striking looks from the prestigious fashion event this year.

Kim Kardashian, wearing a dress once worn by Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, arrived with boyfriend Pete Davidson (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lizzo said she felt ‘like a piece of art’ in her outfit, designed by Thom Browne (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Event co host Blake Lively wore a transformative copper and turquoise gown which was an ‘homage to New York City’ (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

British rapper Stormzy opted for a full white suit and cape by Burberry, instead of his usual all black ensemble (Evan Agostini/AP)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Petz made their debut as a married couple at the prestigious fashion event (Evan Agostini/AP)

Cara Delevingne attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Megan Thee Stallion attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Gigi Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Gwen Stefani wore a bold, lime green gown with matching arm length gloves and matching bodice (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Donatella Versace (right) said it was an ‘amazing birthday present’ to walk the red carpet with rapper Cardi B (left) (Evan Agostini/AP)

Kylie Jenner wore an off-shite bridal-themed gown with a veil attached to a backward baseball hat (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

British actress Cynthia Erivo departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Actress Glenn Close attended the even accompanied by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sarah Jessica Parker said she had taken inspiration for her outfit from a design by an historic seamstress who was a friend of former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Winnie Harlow wore a striking white flared headpiece at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kodi Smit-McPhee attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)