Aston Merrygold says friendship is ‘imperative’ in the entertainment industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Aston Merrygold says friendship is ‘imperative’ in the entertainment industry

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 9:40 pm
Aston Merrygold has spoken about the importance of friendship when working in the entertainment industry (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Aston Merrygold has spoken about the importance of friendship when working in the entertainment industry (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Singer and TV personality Aston Merrygold has said having strong friendships has been “imperative” in his life working in the entertainment industry.

Merrygold, 34, rose to fame as one quarter of the boy band JLS, who found success after finishing as runners-up on the 2008 series of The X Factor.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “I’m in a job where, when it goes great, it’s the best thing ever, and you are flying and it is incredible… When things aren’t going great, it is possibly one of the lowest because you are very lonely.

“You’re always expected to be smiling and always expected to be happy and polite and courteous, even though you are human, and you are having a bad day.

“So, just having that person that is able to lend an ear, or a shoulder, I think it’s been imperative in my life. Just being able to talk to people, and just be able to have honest conversations with my friends.”

Merrygold and his three-year-old son Grayson recently launched the Thomas & Friends International Friendship Day awards, which will celebrate outstanding acts of friendship from young children.

He spoke candidly about how his attitude towards friendship has changed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think we took so much for granted before, and friendship being a massive one,” he said.

“When that got taken away from us, I think that really hit home.

“So we have to celebrate these things, we have to celebrate the little things, the big things, all of it, friendships especially are something I think we all craved and missed the most, as we would do as human beings.

“That connection, and that love between people, it was sorely missed. So, it needs to be celebrated.”

Merrygold, who shares sons Grayson and one-year-old Macaulay with his fiancee Sarah Richards, also spoke of his joy at seeing his children learning the importance of friendship and building relationships.

Aston Merrygold with three-year-old son Grayson (Mattel/PA)

He told PA: “When you do see them making friends, or acts of kindness, sharing, or whatever it may be at that age, you’re just going ‘wow, okay, this is amazing’, this is how it kind of starts within human nature of making friends, building relationships.

“It really does start from this early age and your understanding of it is actually quite amazing.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant will also star in an upcoming tour of Footloose and revealed he is excited to “delve” into his character, Willard Hewitt.

He said: “I will actually get time to really delve into the character, and I can live with the scripts, do my research and my training that I need to do and build up for it.”

He added: “In music, you write a song, release a song, sometimes you’re not really sure of the words, for instance when you’re going on to perform something so quickly.

“Whereas the show, you have a massive rehearsal period and the time to really hone in. Especially for a show like this, that is so famously known, it’s good that I do have the time to build in this character and make it my own.”

Nominations for the Thomas & Friends International Friendship Day awards are now open online, with the winners to be announced by Aston Merrygold at an awards ceremony ahead of International Friendship Day on July 30.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal