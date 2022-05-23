Nicola Peltz reveals she originally ‘didn’t get along’ with Brooklyn Beckham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Peltz reveals she originally ‘didn’t get along’ with Brooklyn Beckham

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 5:53 pm
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz (Jordan Strauss/AP)

US actress Nicola Peltz has revealed that after meeting her future husband Brooklyn Beckham at a music festival the pair “didn’t get along at first”.

Peltz, 27, and Beckham, 23, first met at Californian music festival Coachella, and last month the couple married in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach.

In an interview with British Vogue magazine, Peltz explained that she did not hit it off straight away with her future spouse, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, when she was first introduced to him in 2017.

Despite their initial meeting, the pair became engaged in June 2020 and, after twice postponing their wedding due to Covid-19, got married at the home of Peltz’s father, US billionaire Nelson Peltz, in April.

“When the world was in lockdown, we went through different variations of what a wedding would look like,” Peltz told Vogue.

“We weren’t sure if we should do a small one earlier and then a big party.

“Eventually, we decided we wanted the big wedding as soon as it was possible to do it safely.

“And we’re so happy we did.

“It was amazing to be in the presence of so many people we love again.”

Beckham added: “We didn’t realise how much we missed that.”

Peltz wore a custom Valentino dress for the occasion and revealed her mother, Claudia, had a touching alteration made to the gown without her knowing.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
The couple got married in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony last month (Luigi & Iango/British Vogue/PA)

The former model requested the seamstress embroider an evil eye to protect her daughter and instructed them to use baby blue thread to write: “Nicola, my heart. You are me, I am you.

“All my love, all my life, my beautiful girl, inside and out. Love, mom.”

Speaking about the surprise, Peltz said: “I’m happy she showed that to me after the ceremony, because I just burst into tears.”

In response to seeing his wife for the first time as she walked down the aisle, Beckham added: “The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing her for the first time in that dress.

“It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn’t catch my breath.”

For another unique touch on their big day, the pair revealed they also brought in a Wendy’s food van, a US fast food chain in which Peltz’s father is a major investor, at the after-party.

Beckham said: “It was my idea, a perfect final touch.”

With Peltz adding: “We didn’t eat at all until we got to the Wendy’s truck, and then I had three burgers.”

The full interview with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham is available in the June issue of British Vogue via digital download and on newsstands from May 24.

