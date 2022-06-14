Girls Aloud members to run 5K in honour of Sarah Harding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Girls Aloud members to run 5K in honour of Sarah Harding

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 2:54 pm
Sarah Harding passed away last year after a battle with breast cancer (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Sarah Harding passed away last year after a battle with breast cancer (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Members of Girls Aloud will run a special Race For Life to honour their late bandmate Sarah Harding’s wish that they raise money for breast cancer research.

Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts will be fundraising throughout this year, including a 5km running event named the Race For Life For Sarah, which aims to celebrate Harding’s life as well as raising money.

The singer died aged 39 in September last year, after revealing that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

The 5km event will take place on Sunday July 24 at Race for Life in Hyde Park, London, and Race For Life For Sarah will begin at 11.30am as a special addition, and will be attended by Cheryl, Coyle and Roberts.

Walsh will be completing the 5km at her home, and those who cannot make it to London for the event are encouraged to do a Race for Life at Home for Sarah, at their convenience.

Posting on her Instagram story, Cheryl said: “So around this time last year when Sarah was really sick, we were all desperately trying to find ways to help her, to comfort her, to do whatever she wanted.

“You feel so helpless in times like that.

“And one of the only things she really wanted was a gala dinner, so while that is under way and we are doing that, we felt like we could be doing more and we have decided to do Race For Life For Sarah at Hyde Park on the 24 July.

“And I know so many of you wanted to support her, you were helping her all the way through the illness, and we would really love it If you could join us there.”

Roberts and Walsh published the poster for the event on their Instagram pages.

Roberts’ caption read: “Come and join us at Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life for Sarah in Hyde Park On Sunday the 24th of July.

“In memory of Sarah, together we’ll raise money for Vital breast cancer research.

“Let’s come together and make it a beautiful day for and contribute towards making a difference for other women too.

“‘Race for Life for Sarah’ Hyde Park London 11:30am. x”

Graham Norton Show – London
Members of Girls Aloud have announced they will be fundraising throughout the year to raise money for cancer research in honour of Sarah Harding (Ian West/PA)

Walsh wrote: “I have some really amazing news to share. Me and the girls have teamed up with cancer Research UK to raise money for breast cancer research projects and one in particular that Sarah really wanted to help fund.

“There will be a ‘Race For Life For Sarah’ which will take place at Hyde Park on July 24 at 11.30am and everyone is welcome.

“It’s a 5k race you can run or walk and if you can’t be in London on this date you can take part remotely from wherever you are.

“We would love for you all to join us and help us raise money in Sarah’s name.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to come together and celebrate her life and also make a huge contribution to the future outcomes of those affected by cancer.

“We hope you will sign up and share this moment with us.

“You can sign up here: www.raceforlife.org will add this link to my bio.”

The event is non-competitive, and participants can run, walk or jog the 5km route.

Race For Life For Sarah is part of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life event series, in partnership with Tesco.

The fundraising efforts will conclude with a large gala dinner later in the year.

Sign up to Race For Life For Sarah at raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal