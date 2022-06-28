Kate Garraway reflects on how her relationship has changed with husband Derek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Garraway reflects on how her relationship has changed with husband Derek

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 12:03 am
Kate Garraway has spoken about finding a new way to love with husband Derek Draper (Yui Mok/PA)
Broadcaster Kate Garraway has talked about how her relationship with her husband has changed since becoming his carer.

Derek Draper, a 54-year-old former political adviser, fell seriously ill after contracting Covid-19 in March 2020.

He is now free of the virus but has suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires care at home.

Garraway has spoken to Good Housekeeping magazine about learning to love differently after her husband became ill (Good Housekeeping UK/David Venni/PA)

Speaking to Good Housekeeping as the magazine’s August cover star, Garraway, 55, told how she has had to find new ways to form a closeness with her husband after “so much has changed”.

“When you nearly lose someone, it certainly brings everything into sharp focus,” she told the magazine.

“In many ways, we’re still learning how we are as man and wife, as so much has changed.

“It’s the same for the children – they’re having to relearn the experience of being with their dad. And, of course, the biggest learning is for poor Derek.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter has taken part in two ITV documentaries following her family’s life after Draper’s illness.

Despite the difficulties, Garraway has remained positive and recently discovered she has been made an MBE in this year’s New Year’s Honours.

Speaking about the news, she said: “It was amazing! But I haven’t received it yet, so I don’t want to tempt fate in case they retract the offer!

“I do feel there’s room for celebration, though, and my hope is that if we do eventually have a ceremony, Derek will be further along in his recovery and we can go together. That would be wonderful.”

Learning to adapt to her husband’s illness has also helped Garraway to learn to live in the moment and have a greater appreciation for life.

She said: “I try to live in the moment more than ever before.

“I’ll send an email and think, ‘OK, I’ve sent the email. I can’t do anything more about that now, so I’m just going to look out the window and notice how pretty the sky is.’

Garraway is the cover star for Good Housekeeping’s August issue (Good Housekeeping UK/ David Venni/PA)

“I really try to seize those moments because when you do, you realise that life is just a collection of moments – and finding more good ones than bad ones is probably the secret to it all.”

Garraway is also hosting a new show on ITV, Garraway’s Good Stuff, which will see the broadcaster joined by friends and celebrities in a new uplifting lifestyle show.

She said: “It’s been wonderful to do. There isn’t anybody who hasn’t been affected by the pandemic in some way, so I wanted to be part of a show that would make people feel good, where they could find ways to save money or take control of their health.

“We have brilliant guests every week who share what brings joy into their life – what’s not to love about that?”

The full interview with Kate Garraway is available in the August issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale from June 29.

