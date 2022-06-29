Actress Jaime Winstone reveals she got engaged at Glastonbury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jaime Winstone has revealed she got engaged to boyfriend James Suckling at Glastonbury.

The actress, best known for starring in the 2006 film Kidulthood, shared a series of photos from the music festival including one of her showing off her ring.

The 37-year-old captioned the post: “THE MOST MAGIC OF TIMES WERE HAD!! thank you for setting and creating the amazing beautiful special memories for me and James!

“Couldn’t of asked for a more perfect Engagement, still on cloud nine! Wow love you Glastonbury, love to all my beautiful friends and a special love to my fiance @james_suckling.”

Another photo showed them sitting together in a tipi tent surrounded by bouquets of flowers while a third featured fireworks in the night sky.

Suckling shared his own selection of photos from the festival and wrote: “Love Love Love!! Party & Graft.

“We got engaged! Thank you worthy farm for always making the best memories.”

Charli XCX, who headlined Glastonbury’s John Peel stage on Sunday night, was among those sending congratulations to the couple.

She wrote: “YESSSSS! Congratulationsssss. So happy for uuuu!”

Fashion model Daisy Lowe said: “So happy for you both! Massive congratulations gorgeous magical lovebirds.”

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins added: “Oomggggggggg.”

Jaime, daughter of actor Ray Winstone, has been in a relationship with Suckling since March 2015 and they have a son called Raymond.

In January, she competed on the third series of The Masked Singer disguised as Firework.