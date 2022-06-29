Actress Jaime Winstone reveals she got engaged at Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Actress Jaime Winstone reveals she got engaged at Glastonbury

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 5:50 pm
Jaime Winstone at the 2022 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)
Jaime Winstone at the 2022 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Jaime Winstone has revealed she got engaged to boyfriend James Suckling at Glastonbury.

The actress, best known for starring in the 2006 film Kidulthood, shared a series of photos from the music festival including one of her showing off her ring.

The 37-year-old captioned the post: “THE MOST MAGIC OF TIMES WERE HAD!! thank you for setting and creating the amazing beautiful special memories for me and James!

“Couldn’t of asked for a more perfect Engagement, still on cloud nine! Wow love you Glastonbury, love to all my beautiful friends and a special love to my fiance @james_suckling.”

Another photo showed them sitting together in a tipi tent surrounded by bouquets of flowers while a third featured fireworks in the night sky.

Suckling shared his own selection of photos from the festival and wrote: “Love Love Love!! Party & Graft.

“We got engaged! Thank you worthy farm for always making the best memories.”

Charli XCX, who headlined Glastonbury’s John Peel stage on Sunday night, was among those sending congratulations to the couple.

She wrote: “YESSSSS! Congratulationsssss. So happy for uuuu!”

Fashion model Daisy Lowe said: “So happy for you both! Massive congratulations gorgeous magical lovebirds.”

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins added: “Oomggggggggg.”

Jaime, daughter of actor Ray Winstone, has been in a relationship with Suckling since March 2015 and they have a son called Raymond.

In January, she competed on the third series of The Masked Singer disguised as Firework.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]