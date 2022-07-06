Roman Kemp: Chris Stark will go through an initiation at Capital Breakfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Roman Kemp: Chris Stark will go through an initiation at Capital Breakfast

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 5:32 pm
Roman Kemp with his best radio personality award at the TRIC Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Radio presenter Roman Kemp has said Chris Stark will undergo an “initiation” when he joins the Capital Breakfast show in the autumn.

Kemp was speaking at the Television and Radio Industries Club Awards where he scooped two awards for best radio programme and best radio personality.

The 29-year-old presenter, who is the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, said: “With Chris it was so exciting, and on our team we’re all about the best idea wins and we just want to make a good show.

“There’s not any egos in our team, so it’s all just how can we make this show as good as possible.

“And all of us saw that moment and went ‘wow that’s a statement’. We’ve got MistaJam from BBC before and then now we’ve got Chris and it just builds to something really really special.”

He added: “There’s an initiation that he [Stark] will have to go through.”

When asked what the initiation may entail, Kemp said: “Nudity, always nudity.”

Kemp’s Capital Breakfast co-presenter Sian Welby added: “And eggs! Always eggs!”

On Friday, it was confirmed that Stark, 35, will be leaving his current presenting gig at BBC Radio 1 in August.

In his new job, Stark will join Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp as a presenter and creative executive producer.

He is also set to take up a new role in Global’s podcast division developing sport content for Global Player, Global’s digital radio and podcast listening service.

Kemp went on to reveal that despite his presenting role on the BBC’s The One Show and featuring on Channel 4’s Gogglebox with his father, he has no plans to branch out into more television work.

He told the PA news agency: “I don’t think I could branch out anymore.

“To be totally honest, I’ve always said radio is first for me, every time.

“I don’t think anything will make me feel how that makes me feel.”

Adding: “I just want to do what I enjoy.

“Gogglebox I do because it’s with my dad. Literally, the reason I chose Gogglebox is that I know that when I’m older and and when he’s not here anymore, I can say to my kids and my grandkids: this was the relationship I had with my dad. So that’s why I do it.”

